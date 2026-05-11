PM Appeals For Saving Petrol And Diesel; Earlier, Only Four Leaders Had Pilot 'Follow Cars' | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to save petrol and diesel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has advised his ministerial colleagues to follow the PM's counsel.

Now, the politicians are under pressure to reduce the use of petrol and diesel. There are more than 20 politicians who move in motorcades with pilots and follow vehicles in the state capital.

Once the governor, chief minister, home minister, and former chief ministers used to move in motorcades, but now, several ministers are provided with 'follow cars' and pilots. Most of them move in cavalcades.

Among the ministers, who have been provided with pilots, are Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Vishvas Sarang, Rakesh Singh, and Krishna Gaur.

Since the central government has provided Vijayvargiya with Z-category security, he has been given a pilot car and a 'follow car'. But the central government did not give any such facility to other ministers.

When Narottam Mishra was the home minister, the central government gave him Z category security, which is still with him.

The government has provided Vidhan Sabha Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP's state in charge Mahendra Singh Chouhan, and MP VD Sharma with pilot cars.

A complete motorcade moves with union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Khatik, DD Uike, and Savitri Thakur have pilot cars in the state capital.

Similarly, former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh, Uma Bharti, and Kamal Nath move in carcades. A police 'follow car' moves with legislator Rameshwar Sharma.

Modi, who has been against VIP culture since the beginning, issued orders for not putting red lights on cars.

Against this backdrop, the politicians, who should not get security under any category, move with police pilots and 'follow cars', which leads to a huge amount of petrol consumption.

Ministers get pilot cars outside state capital

When a minister goes to a district outside the state capital, he gets a pilot car, but there are no provisions for allowing a pilot car and a follow car in the state capital.