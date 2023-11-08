 Please Come And Cast Your Vote: EC To Migrant Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPlease Come And Cast Your Vote: EC To Migrant Workers

Please Come And Cast Your Vote: EC To Migrant Workers

According to Burhanpur district collector Bhavya Mittal, labourers from Burhanpur go to Maharashtra to harvest sugarcane.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission has appealed to migrant workers to come to Madhya Pradesh and cast vote on November 17. There are many districts in Madhya Pradesh from where hundreds of labourers migrate to other states temporarily in search for job.

According to Burhanpur district collector Bhavya Mittal, labourers from Burhanpur go to Maharashtra to harvest sugarcane.

The district administration has collected village-wise numbers of migrant labourers who are being contacted to cast vote. There are 4,000 workers in Burhanpur district who go out of Madhya Pradesh to work. They are being contacted through 30-second recorded message, which is in Mittal’s voice.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said request had been made to migrant labourers to visit their village exercise their franchise.

Labourers from Mandla, Betul, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Panna, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Barwani go to other states, specially to Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharastra and Punjab with their families in search of jobs.

As their votes can make a difference, political parties too are making efforts to bring migrant labourers home for Diwali festival and stay for few days more to cast vote.

The political parties are approaching their families to take their mobile numbers to contact them for voting.

Read Also
MP: Air Quality Dips To Very Poor Category In Bhopal
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCLL Issues Tender For 22 Electric Buses, To Shuttle From Bhopal To 12 Dists

BCLL Issues Tender For 22 Electric Buses, To Shuttle From Bhopal To 12 Dists

Bhopal: Food Delivery Man Stabbed, Listed Criminal On The Run

Bhopal: Food Delivery Man Stabbed, Listed Criminal On The Run

Police Recruitment Examination 2012: 4-Yr RI For Candidate, Impersonator

Police Recruitment Examination 2012: 4-Yr RI For Candidate, Impersonator

Please Come And Cast Your Vote: EC To Migrant Workers

Please Come And Cast Your Vote: EC To Migrant Workers

MP: Air Quality Dips To Very Poor Category In Bhopal

MP: Air Quality Dips To Very Poor Category In Bhopal