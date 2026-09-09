Plantation Failure: Green Tribunal Flags Poor Survival Of Saplings, Seeks Accountability | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, took a stern view of negligence by the departments concerned and directed them to replace all dead saplings planted over the last five years and ensure their 100% survival.

The Tribunal also directed all departments concerned to submit a comprehensive status report within 30 days and scheduled the next hearing for Oct 6.

The bench comprising judicial member Justice Shiv Kumar Singh and expert member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi clarified that the saplings are not surviving, resulting in direct and irreparable damage to the environment.

It was hearing the petition of environmentalist Nitin Saxena Vs National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and others. Senior advocate Harprit Singh Gupta appeared on behalf of petitioners.

Pursuant to an earlier order by the Tribunal, NHAI had submitted details of funds deposited for plantation across various district headquarters and departments in MP.

Subsequently, compliance reports were submitted on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the divisional forest officer (DFO), Environmental Forestry Division.

NGT, in its observation, said that the percentage of surviving saplings from the plantations carried out by the BMC and the DFO is extremely low, a situation the NGT termed completely "unacceptable."

NGT remarked that compensatory plantation was carried out, but the environment has suffered a net loss due to the dead saplings caused by a lack of maintenance.

No plantation during 2026 monsoon despite funds

A report by the DFO (Environmental Forestry Division) revealed that the Forest Department had no concrete explanation as to why plantation work was not initiated during the 2026 monsoon season, despite funds having been received in 2025.