Bhopal Police Step Up Fight Against Cyber Fraud; 57 Cops To Get Specialised Training | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With cyber fraud cases rising rapidly and posing challenge to police, a three-day technical training programme for personnel handling cyber desks at police stations was launched on Monday.

Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar said that 57 constables who would take training would be deployed at police stations.

The training will provide officers and staff with emerging cybercrime trends, digital forensics, online fraud methods, social media-related offences and techniques for analysing digital evidence.

Deputy police commissioner Akhil Patel briefed the participants on aspects of cybercrime and investigation.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan explained the procedure to be followed when a cybercrime victim approaches a police station, including communication with victims and immediate action required in such cases.

Personnel will also be trained in obtaining and analysing call detail records, tower locations, PSTN data, IP addresses and URLs and understanding their relevance during investigations.

They were given basic knowledge of how internet networks, servers and IP addresses function and how data can be obtained from service providers and other companies.

Fake IAS officer Tripti back to judicial custody, 2 taken on remand

Fake IAS officer Tripti Singh has been sent back to Ashoknagar district jail after her four-day police remand ended on Monday. Police have taken Tripti’s associate Prakhar Singh and her driver Bhupendra into four-day custody and brought them to Bhopal for questioning.

Investigators are now likely to question the duo about Tripti’s alleged activities, the people who may have been cheated by the gang and the wider network operating behind the fraud. Prakhar was arrested by Ashoknagar police from Lucknow.

The questioning is also aimed at identifying other members of the gang and their roles, besides establishing how the accused targeted victims by posing as senior government officials.

Tripti was earlier taken on a four-day remand along with her brother Sudhanshu Singh in connection with two cases against her at Bagsewania one involving an alleged Rs 50 lakh fraud on the promise of arranging an MPSTDC hotel on lease. Police had brought her to Bhopal for questioning.

Fake IAS was trapped and arrested by Ashok Nagar police in two cases of frauds related to providing government jobs in return of cash.