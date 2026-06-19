Piplani Woman Forced To Withdraw Cash At ATM, Assaulted By Friend; Mobile Phone Snatched | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman from Piplani was allegedly forced by her friend to accompany him late at night, withdraw money from an ATM, and hand it over to him.

The accused also reportedly assaulted the woman, snatched her mobile phone, and later demanded additional money for its return, Piplani police said on Friday.

According to police, the victim works at a private hospital and was acquainted with a young man residing in Bajaria. The incident took place at 2 am when the accused allegedly called the woman and asked her to come out of her house.

Fearing the threat, the woman stepped outside, where the accused allegedly forced her onto his vehicle and took her to Prabhat Square. There, he compelled her to withdraw Rs 5,000 from an ATM and hand over the cash to him.

Police station in-charge Chandrika Yadav said that during the journey, the accused allegedly assaulted the woman.

Before dropping her near her home, he reportedly seized her mobile phone and told her that it would only be returned if she paid him an additional Rs 12,000.