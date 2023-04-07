Piplani bank robbery case: 14 police teams constituted to nab accused

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police have come across another lead in connection with the accused who tried to rob gold loan bank in Piplani two days back. The police investigation revealed that all the four accused involved in the loot bid belong to Uttar Pradesh. The accused had been residing in Sehore and had been conducting recce of the bank for 20 days, before attempting to rob it, the police added.

Piplani police station incharge (SHO) Ajay Nair said that SIM used by accused were fake, which was purchased from West Bengal. About 14 teams comprising both police and crime branch officials have been deployed to arrest accused. The accused have fled towards Agra in Uttar Pradesh after committing the crime.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has declared a reward of Rs 30,000 for providing leads pertaining to accused. The registration number of the bikes used by accused were also found to be fake, SHO Nair added.