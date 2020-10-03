Pilotless: Tour guides starve amid corona pandemic in MP

The Covid pandemic has locked people in their houses. The tour guides have been furloughed as the pandemic sacked up the tourism industry. Months after the outbreak, various job sectors are reopening. But there is no hope of revival of tourism industry anytime soon.

More than 400 government-certified and thousands of independently working tour guides in Madhya Pradesh might be heading for a bloodbath. There are about 200 tour guides licensed by state tourism department and a couple of hundreds authorised by Archeological Survey of India looking for means of survival.

The domino effect of the closed international borders and minimal domestic travels has impacted the neglected lot of the tourism ecosystem the most. The tour guides get licences from the Government of India only when they agree not to do any job other than that of a guide. Now with the pandemic induced closed tourism sector, they have spent all their savings and are left with nothing to run their households.

Vivek Moghe, a tourist guide licensed by state tourism department, said the financial condition of about 350 regional level guides in Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna, Pachmarhi, Bhimbetka and other tourist spots have degraded in past few months. The government has side-tracked the community, he said. Moghe said they submitted several complaints and memorandums through Tourist Guides Federation of India to provide them financial aid during the lockdown, but to no avail.