Physical Proficiency Test For Subedar, Sub-Inspector Recruitment From June 5 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police will conduct the Physical Proficiency Test, document verification and interviews for Subedar and Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment from June 5, officials said on Thursday.

An online examination for recruitment to 500 posts under the Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination-2025 was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal.

The results of the examination were declared on May 18, 2026. The Physical Proficiency Test, document verification and interview process for successful candidates will be conducted from June 5 to June 11, 2026, at Lal Parade Ground and Parade Ground of the 6th Battalion, SAF Ranji, in Jabalpur.

Officials said candidates must report strictly on their allotted dates. No changes will be made to the dates and venues communicated for the Physical Proficiency Test. Aadhaar Electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification will be conducted during the test process.

Candidates have been asked to carry their original Aadhaar cards and ensure that their Aadhaar numbers are not locked. For document verification, candidates must carry all original certificates along with self-attested photocopies.