PHQ Plans Portal To Track 4,000 Court Cases, Prevent Contempt Lapses | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following large number of cases and facing various contempt of court orders, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) will prepare a proper website or a portal to get alert of the ongoing cases and about the next hearing.

Every day, the PHQ officials prepares the papers of more than 50 cases, which are submitted into the different courts across the state.

Despite this, many cases remain unnoticed and the court serves the notices to the PHQ. The officials want to handle every case properly and also wants to give a reply on time.

In many cases, the court issued contempt of court notice to the PHQ for not giving reply to the court on time or to fail to follow the court's order.

Around 4% of police personnel entangled in legal cases, contempt charges in 200 cases

Around 4,000 writ petitions are currently under hearing in different courts across Madhya Pradesh, with contempt of court charges filed against the police department in around 200 of these cases.

The state has a police force of around 1.06 lakh personnel, and a significant number have filed cases against their own department from district and sessions courts to the Supreme Court.

A large number of police personnel also run from pillar to post to regain employment after being acquitted by courts. Police personnel are often punished and subsequently challenge departmental action in courts.

Need of portal

Special Director General (Administration) Adarsh Katiyar told Free Press that the police department was planning to prepare a website or a portal so that the officials of the legal wing would remain active and they would get alert on time to file the reply into the courts.

He added that the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Department was preparing a website from which the police department would get timely information.

He also added that they were taking help of Case Management and Tracking System prepared for the advocate general.