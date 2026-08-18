PHQ Orders Immediate FIRs on Bonded Labour Complaints, Rescue Within 24 Hours | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CID wing of Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on bonded labour to the Police Commissioners of Bhopal and Indore and all district and zonal railway SPs, directing them to take immediate action to eradicate the practice.

According to SOP, a FIR should be registered immediately if any individual approaches collector, SDM or police with a verbal or written complaint regarding bonded labour.

The police must ensure that the identity of the complainant and details of the action taken are not disclosed at any stage to prevent any threat to the lives or safety of victims.

Besides, policemen will be required to complete the preliminary investigation into such complaints within 24 hours and submit a report to senior officials without fail.

Arrest without warrant

The SOP lays emphasis on the safety of labourers during rescue operations. “The team must first move the bonded labourers to a safe location.

Within 24 hours of the raid, police must photograph and seize items found on the spot including phones, diaries, travel tickets, bank documents, salary slips, registers, loan agreements, cash and keys, to ensure strong evidence can be presented before the court,” the SOP states.

The SOP also provides for the arrest of accused persons without a warrant wherever applicable under the law.

Special team for raids

A special team comprising government officials, women officials, a photographer, witnesses and NGO representatives will accompany police during raids.

The PHQ has clarified that after receiving a bonded labour complaint, police will form a special team instead of taking direct action on their own.

The special raid team will include revenue officers from the district administration, labour officers, at least two women officers, a photographer, witnesses and NGO representatives.

The district collector will be kept informed about such operations. Police will be authorised to take immediate action on their own only if there is an imminent threat to the workers' lives or a risk of evidence being destroyed.

It will be the responsibility of the district SP to ensure that the team reaches the spot and secures the release of bonded labourers within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.