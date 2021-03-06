Phase 2 of inoculation drive in Madhya Pradesh: Private hospitals have hardly any rush of beneficiaries

BHOPAL: Private hospitals have hardly any rush of beneficiaries in Phase-2 of the inoculation drive. They have not even introduced a token system to regulate the rush while a consistent rush of beneficiaries has been recorded at both the major vaccination centres — JP Hospital and Gandhi Medical College. The rush has put the administration of both the government-run hospitals on their toes to manage the vaccination programme.

The hospitals’ administrations even had to put in extra manpower to manage the crowd of beneficiaries, especially senior citizens. According to the doctors, as both the institutes are centrally located and are easily accessible, there is a rush of beneficiaries at these two centres.

‘Hassle-free vaccination’

"Only in the morning hours, the rush happens for only a couple of hours and then it’s normal vaccination. We haven’t even introduced a token system to regulate the rush. It’s a hassle-free vaccination programme in our medical college. Private hospitals are conducting hassle-free vaccination programmes. They don’t need any token system to regulate the rush as there is hardly any crowd. If there is a rush at all, it’s in the morning hours; otherwise, it’s just a matter of walk-in for the beneficiaries," Dr Anil Dixt, dean, People’s College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, said.

‘All going very smoothly’

"The police have been deployed just to assist the senior citizens in the vaccination programme. The paramedical staff and doctors are engaged in the vaccination programe and verification of documents, but, as the rush swells, the police assist in managing the vaccination programme. Otherwise, there’s no serious issue in this vaccination process. Tokens have already been introduced to make sure that the ‘first-come, first-served’ system for vaccination works and it won’t be any issue for the beneficiaries," remarked Dr Rakesh Shrivastava, civil surgeon, JP Hospital.