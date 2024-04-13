Phase 2 Lok Sabha Polls: From Higher Secondary To Doctorate, Candidates Possess Diverse Educational Qualifications

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The educational qualifications of candidates in the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections exhibit a diverse range. While two candidates have qualifications up to higher secondary, 10 boast of bachelor’s or master’s degrees, with only one holds a doctorate.

The constituencies of Satna, Hoshangabad, Betul, Rewa, Khajuraho, Damoh and Tikamgarh are gearing up for the electoral process, each presenting a unique landscape of educational achievements among its candidates.

Hoshangabad: Darshan Singh Choudhary of BJP pursued postgraduate studies in five subjects and holds a BEd from DAVV University, contrasting with Sanjay Sharma of Congress, who has passed higher secondary.

Khajuraho: BJP candidate VD Sharma holds an MSc in Agriculture Agronomy from Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University, Jabalpur, and another MSc in Agriculture from Agriculture College, Gwalior.

Satna: BJP candidate Ganesh Singh completed his Masters and LLB from Awadhesh Pratap Singh University, contrasting with Congress’ Siddharth Kushwaha, who holds a bachelor’s degree.

Rewa: BJP’s Janardan Mishra (BJP) completed his bachelor’s and LLB from Dr Rajat Singh College, whereas Neelam Mishra of Congress pursued her master’s degree from Awadhesh Pratap Singh University.

Betul: Durgadas Uikey (BJP) holds BEd and Masters from Barkatullah University, while Ramu Tekam (Congress) holds an LLM degree from the same university.

Tikamgarh: Virendra Kumar Khatik of BJP holds a PhD from Dr Harisingh Gour University, contrasting with Pankaj Ahirwar of Congress, who has a BA degree.

Damoh: BJP candidate Rahul Singh Lodhi completed his 12th grade from the Central Board of Secondary Education, whereas Tarvar Singh Lodhi (Congress) has pursued bachelor’s.