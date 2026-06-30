Pet, Stray Dog Disputes Escalate Across Bhopal; 50 Reach Police | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 50 disputes involving stray and pet dogs have reached police stations across Bhopal so far this year, with several neighbourhood disagreements escalating into criminal cases.

While most complaints relate to the feeding of stray dogs, pet dog bites, littering and barking, some have even turned violent.

One such incident occurred at Shravan Kanta Colony in February, when a dog lover allegedly assaulted and injured two women with a sword after they objected to the presence of his dogs in the area. Suspect Ashok and his aide were later arrested by the police.

In an incident in Kolar in April, two groups clashed after a family's pet dog bit a person.

A case was later registered against the dog owner. In another incident this year, residents of a private housing society in Shahpura clashed over the regular feeding of stray dogs.

While some residents fed the animals daily, others complained that the growing number of dogs was creating safety and hygiene concerns.

Police intervened, and the Municipal Corporation was asked to take necessary action.

Similar disputes have also erupted at an apartment in Shyamla Hills, where two women who feed stray dogs alleged that some locals had poisoned the animals.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said interest in keeping pets should go hand in hand with social responsibility.

Most disputes can be avoided if pet owners follow the rules. Police take action whenever complaints are received, he added.

Only 256 pet dogs registered

Officials said that apart from responsible pet ownership, awareness of the rules is equally important.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Animal Registration Rules, 2023, registration of pet animals in urban areas is mandatory within seven days of acquiring the animal. Registered pets must also have their licences renewed periodically.

Despite the rules, compliance remains poor in Bhopal. Official figures show that only 256 dogs have been registered in the city so far.

The rules also mandate that dogs must be kept on a leash in public places. If necessary, owners should use a muzzle to ensure public safety.

Complaints can be lodged against owners if their pets are found roaming freely or posing a threat to others.