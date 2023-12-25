Persons With ILI Symptoms, Foreign Travel Must Go For RT-PCR: CMHO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state health department has issued an advisory in the wake of rise in cases of JN1 variant of Covid. In view of rise in the number of positive and active patients of Covid-19 in the scenario of global pandemic and the new variant JN-1, necessary guidelines were issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Health and Family Welfare Department.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “In view of seasonal diseases, patients suffering from common cold can also present in OPD with symptoms of Covid-19. All suspected persons with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) symptoms, persons who have traveled abroad in the last 14 days and who have come in contact with a laboratory-confirmed case, all suspected persons who are residents of hotspots or containment zones and all hospitalized patients who have shown symptoms of ILI must go for RT-PCR test.”

On the instructions issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, the CMHO said trained doctors should assess the clinical condition of Covid-19 patients and ensure rational use of oxygen therapy by controlling oxygen requirement, oxygen flow and proper saturation. Dry runs should be organized regularly to monitor the availability of beds in hospitals and the capacity of hospitals, and contact tracing of all seriously infected persons should be ensured. Adequate ventilation and use of masks should be ensured. Surveillance activities should be restarted in areas where more cases of Covid are being reported. In order to prepare for the upcoming festivals, it is necessary for the event organizers to manage the crowd properly.