People Getting Benefits Through Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: MLA

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Local legislator Hari Singh Raghuwanshi has said the Central Government is organising Sabka Sath Saab Ka Vikas to give benefits of its schemes to the people of all communities

The purpose is to give benefits of the welfare schemes to those who have been deprived of it, Raghuwanshi said.

He made the stamen at a function at ward number 14 on Monday when the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reached there.

Representative of MP Devendra Yadav, ward councillor Santoshi Jitendra Maina and others were present at the function.

There were many beneficiaries at the event where chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav was also present.

The purpose of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to empower each citizen, she said.

Madhya Pradesh: Visually Challenged Girl Sings Narmada Bhajan, Wins Hearts; Video Of Song Released

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A visually challenged girl Sheetal Yadav has sung a song in praise of the Narmada composed by an up-and-coming litterateur in the city Rekha Ratnani.

Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav and president of state swimming association Piyush Sharma released a video of the song.

Sheetal, a resident of the Gwaltoli area in the city, took part in the Indian Idol. The title of seven-minute song sung by her is ‘Narbada Kinare’

Sheetal is visually challenged by birth, but she has been blessed with a sweet voice that delights her audience.

The song will be presented in the Narmada Jayanti Mahotsav on February 15 and 16 in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The song will be presented on an LED screen. Ratnani said Hitesh Bastawar gave music to the song.

A large number of eminent people, including several councillors were present at the function.