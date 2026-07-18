Pension Relief: MP, Chhattisgarh End Mutual Consent Rule For DR Hikes | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pensioners in Madhya Pradesh will no longer have to wait for Chhattisgarh's consent for an increase in Dearness Relief (DR), as the two states have mutually decided to do away with the mandatory approval process. The decision took effect immediately on Friday.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh pensioners often had to wait for enhanced DR as the state was required to obtain Chhattisgarh's consent before issuing the revised rates. At times, the approval process took a considerable amount of time.

Earlier, both states followed the practice of granting Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners only after obtaining mutual consent.

After reviewing the arrangement, the two governments decided to discontinue the requirement.

The states have also decided that executive orders, instead of legislative amendments, will be issued to implement DR revisions for pensioners.

In cases involving additional financial liability arising from a DR hike, the concerned state will inform the other through an official communication.

However, neither state will announce a DR rate higher than that notified by the Central Government. The order has come into force with immediate effect.