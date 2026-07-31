Penniless And Hopeless, 62-Year-Old Mother-Son Duo End Lives In Indore

Penniless And Hopeless, 62-Year-Old Woman, Mother-Son Duo End Lives In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crippled by severe financial hardship and health struggles, a 62-year-old woman and her mentally ill son allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in the Pardeshipura police station area.

The duo was found unconscious in a neighbourhood park on Tuesday afternoon and rushed to MY Hospital. The man died during treatment on Wednesday evening, while his mother died on Thursday morning.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Indira (62) and her son Sanjay (47), residents of Baba Ki Kuiya. According to residents, a neighbour alerted relatives on Tuesday afternoon after finding Indira and Sanjay lying unconscious in a park barely 100 metres from their residence. They were immediately rushed to MY Hospital, where both later died during treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the family had been grappling with acute poverty and mental health challenges. Indira's husband had died several years ago, leaving her largely dependent on her sister. Indira lived in a rented house, and her sister bore the household's day-to-day expenses.

Sanjay was unemployed due to his ongoing battle with a severe mental illness, which further escalated the family's financial strain and emotional distress.

ACP (Pardeshipura) Himani Mishra said no suicide note was recovered from the spot or their residence. However, the preliminary investigation indicated that extreme financial distress drove the mother-son duo to take the extreme step.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain all the circumstances surrounding the incident. The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted.