 Pen of leaf: NIFT student’s innovation goes back to ancient times
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPen of leaf: NIFT student’s innovation goes back to ancient times

Pen of leaf: NIFT student’s innovation goes back to ancient times

He reinvented the idea of existing brochures.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bhopal , Avi Anand has introduced sustainable pens made out of kachnar tree leaves and a whole new concept of amalgamating head gear and eyewear. He reinvented the idea of existing brochures.

As a part of academic commitment, he undertook a graduation project in India’s prestigious museum – Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) - for a duration of four months, where his vision was to unfold truly deserving experiences in form of tangible products to the premises.

He explored the problems and sat to discuss his interventions with his industry mentors - N Sakmacha Singh and Garima Anand along with other executive curator member committee.

His 4-month project was outlined on user interaction, experience, graphics, accessory and universal design. He is currently pursuing lifestyle accessories from NIFT. His outcome of the project was highly appreciated by the director of museum Bhuvan Vikram.

Read Also
MP: Former CM Uma Bharti admitted to hospital in Bhopal late night
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM to legalise 6,000 colonies on May 23

Bhopal: CM to legalise 6,000 colonies on May 23

Pen of leaf: NIFT student’s innovation goes back to ancient times

Pen of leaf: NIFT student’s innovation goes back to ancient times

Bhopal: Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour

Bhopal: Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour

'Maharana Pratap Lok' to come up in Bhopal for inspiring future generations, says CM Shivraj Singh...

'Maharana Pratap Lok' to come up in Bhopal for inspiring future generations, says CM Shivraj Singh...

Bhopal: Truck crushes 77-year-old to death, driver flees

Bhopal: Truck crushes 77-year-old to death, driver flees