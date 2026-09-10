Patwari Trapped Taking INR 47,000 Bribe In Panna | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta Sagar has trapped a patwari posted in Panna district for taking bribe of Rs 47,000 on Thursday. Patwari Santosh Kumar Chikwa demanded Rs 80,000 to prepare the certificate.

SP DK Rathore said that the complainant, Ramgopal Adivasi, a resident of village Gahdera, owned a land which got submerged in Dodhan dam being constructed under the Ken-Betwa river link project.

The family is to get compensation of Rs 2.19 lakh for the submerged land. Of the total amount, the family received Rs 63,989. One of the family members Ratiya Bai, the grandmother of Ramgopal Adivasi died and she too owned a piece of land and was to get compensation. Ramgopal needed a patwari report for her death certificate.

The report would have helped him to get the amount his deceased grandmother was to get against her submerged land. The patwari demanded Rs 80,000 to prepare the certificate. Ramgopal agreed but could only arrange Rs 30,000 to the patwari and gave it. However, the patwari demanded that Ramgopal hand over the entire amount for him to prepare the certificate.

Ramgopal approached Lokayukta police and lodged a complaint. Following this complaint, SPE constituted a trap team and led by DSP Kamal Singh Uike, to trap the patwari in the act.

On Thursday, at the gate of the district hospital, as soon as the amount of Rs 47,000 was handed over to the patwari, the sleuths caught him accepting the cash red-handed.