Patwari Calls It Scam; Digvijaya Says Broker Making Allegations | FP photo

Bhopal / Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress leaders have come face to face over the allegations against the Veer Bharat Nyas Trust.

At a press conference in Delhi, MPCC president Jitu Patwari alleged that land worth Rs 500 crore was given to the trust for Kothi Mahal in Ujjain at Re 1.

While Patwari called it a scam, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday gave a clean chit to the state government over the allotment of land to Veer Bharat Nyas Trust.

According to Singh, because the government allotted land to a state-run trust, the charges were not correct.

There is no dearth of brokers in the country, and their job is to make false allegations and extort money, Singh said, adding that the land has not been allotted to any private trust.

Singh further said the Congress government was mulling over allotting the land to the Oberoi Group to build a heritage hotel.

After the statement, the MPCC president and former chief minister have locked horns over the issue of land allotment.

Singh rejected the allegations made against the government by his own party. To corner the government, the Congress accused it of allotting land to Veer Bharat Nyas Trust, but Singh's statement pricked the bubble of the allegations.

Now, the BJP has become aggressive against the opposition, and the party's state unit vice president, Surendra Sharma, said the person whom Singh called a broker may be repenting for his cheap act.

Singh's statement has let the air out of Patwari's balloon, Sharma said, adding that the politics of Patwari and Umang Singhar have lost their base.