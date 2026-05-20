Passenger’s Finger Bitten Off Over Seat Dispute In Train At Bhopal Railway Station | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a passenger’s finger was bitten off by another during a dispute over a seat inside a train at Bhopal Railway Station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and launched a search for the suspect, who fled after the attack.

According to reports, Pradeep Sharma, a resident of Bhanpur, reached Platform No 6 on May 16 to travel to Indore on the Bhopal-Indore Express. After boarding the general coach, he occupied a seat when another passenger claimed it belonged to him and asked Sharma to vacate it.

Sharma reportedly requested the youth to share the seat, but the argument escalated. The suspect allegedly threw Sharma’s bag away and got into a scuffle with him, causing injuries to his neck.

When Sharma again sat on the seat, the suspect allegedly bit his finger so severely that a portion of it got severed and fell on the coach floor. The suspect then immediately got off the train and escaped.

Fellow passengers tied a cloth around Sharma’s bleeding hand. He later approached the GRP station with the severed portion of the finger, and personnel referred him to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. Police officials said they registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify and arrest the suspect.