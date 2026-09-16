Parvati Project-Hit Farmers Launch Stir Over Compensation, Threaten Fast Unto Death In MP’s Rajgarh | FP photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers launched an agitation over the major irrigation project on the Parvati River in the Suthaliya area in the Rajgarh district on Tuesday.

The agitating farmers raised the issue of less compensation given to those living in the submerged area because of the project. They said the government had deprived the actual sufferers of compensation.

The farmers put up nine demands before the administration, saying social workers and farmers will be on fast unto death until the government fulfils their demands.

Social worker Medha Patkar also reached the spot of the agitation and demanded the government fulfil the farmers' demands.

Before the agitation, Patkar spoke to the collector about the farmers' demands, who assured her of looking into their problems. The farmers said they should get compensation for the loss of farmlands, houses, tube wells, wells, trees, crops, and irrigation pipelines.