Party Taking Nyay Yatra Owes Apology For Past Crimes, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Tuesday said that the party which remained involved in injustice throughout its regime is taking out the ‘nyay yatra’. The feeling with which Rahul is taking out his Nyay Yarta on the island of peace and harmony, it (yatra) will not be fruitful, said Yadav, adding that people seek answers of several such questions and Rahul Gandhi should reply as to why the Congress is not seeking an apology publicly for its past crimes.

The chief minister was speaking during the sidelines of a programme organised to distribute more than 8,500 appointment letters to candidates selected by the Employee Selection Board at Lal Parade ground on Tuesday. On the occasion he virtually laid foundation stones of 8 new stations of Bhopal Metro, costing Rs 1540 crores. Yadav also transferred Rs 1000 crores for development works in urban bodies.

On Rahul visiting Mahakal temple, the chief minister said that the Congress leaders prayed before the Lord to give him wisdom. “But he should also be remorseful as to why his party rejected the invitation for the inauguration of Lord Ram's temple. He should apologise to the public and clarify his stand,” said Yadav.

While laying the foundation stones of 8 Metro stations, Yadav said there was a time when Metro was a dream for the people of the state but now it’s a reality in Bhopal and Indore and now the plan is to launch metro line in Jabalpur, Gwalior and other major cities of the state. To close the railway crossing, a process has been initiated to constrict 105 railway over bridges and 334 bridges, he further said.

On the occasion, the chief minister also felicitated the cities which secured rank in the cleanliness survey. He presented awards to Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai and representatives of other cities.

Urban administration and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, co-operative minister Vishvas Sarang, revenue minister Karan Singh Verma and others were present at the event.

CM virtually unveils projects worth Rs 1540 crores under two separate packages of the upcoming Orange Line of Metro.

Eight metro stations of Orange Line Corridor to be constructed.

Package B H-03 (Elevated corridor): Elevated Corridor of 4.749 km from Pul Bogda till Karond Chauraha. Metro stations will be at Pul Bogda, Aishbagh, Sindhi Colony, DIG Bungalow, Krishi Upaj Mandi. The works will start at the cost of Rs 647.47 crores.

Package BH-04(underground corridor): Two underground metro stations of 3.39 km at Nadra Bus Stand and Bhopal Railway station. Their work cost is 892 crores.