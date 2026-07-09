Parents Raise Midday Meal, Staff Concerns In Government Middle School, Pansemal | FP Photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of students at Government Middle School in Wangra have alleged that the school has failed to serve mid-day meals according to the prescribed weekly menu and have demanded an inquiry into the matter.

They have also sought immediate steps to address the shortage of teachers and repair the school building.

According to information, around 280 students are enrolled in the school, while only three teachers currently handle academic activities. School Management Committee president Diwan Chauhan claimed that the school had served only khichdi for the past four days instead of the meals specified under the government-approved menu.

Probe Ordered; Parents Seek Immediate Action

Following the complaint, Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) Jitendra Baviskar said officials would investigate the matter and take appropriate action if they found irregularities. He added that he would raise the issues related to the school building and the shortage of teachers with senior officials.

Parents questioned why the school had not reported the situation to the administration for four days and urged authorities to restore proper facilities and ensure students receive the benefits of government welfare schemes as per norm