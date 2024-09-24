Paralympic Medalists Will Get ₹1 Crore & Government Jobs, Announces CM Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that medalists from the Paris Paralympics will be awarded Rs 1 crore and government jobs for their achievements. The announcement was made on Tuesday during a felicitation program held at the BJP office in honor of the Paris Paralympics participants.

Speaking at the event, CM Yadav emphasized the state’s commitment to supporting athletes, drawing a parallel to Vivek Sagar, who received Rs 1 crore and a government job for his achievements. Yadav assured the same level of support for the Paralympic medalists, encouraging them to continue excelling in their respective sports and to bring further glory to both the state and the nation.

State BJP President VD Sharma was also present at the ceremony, alongside the athletes and their families. A total of four athletes from Madhya Pradesh competed in the Paris Paralympics, with two of them winning medals. Among the honored athletes were Kapil Parmar, who secured a bronze medal in blind judo, and Rubina Francis, who won a bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol (SH1) event.

Both will receive the government’s rewards. The event also saw the participation of Paralympian and water sports athletes Prachi Yadav and Pooja Ojha. However, Rubina Francis was unable to attend the program due to personal reasons.