Pappu Tore Cabinet Decisions During UPA Rule, Says CM | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said people have understood in the past 12 years how a government is run.

During the UPA rule, 'Pappu' used to tear apart the government's decisions, he said.

Yadav made the statement at a press conference on the conclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office on Saturday.

Yadav said that the heads of Indian soldiers were cut off, but the then prime minister, Manmohan Singh, used to keep mum.

It happened for the first time that after the prime minister's decisions the files were sent to the UPA chairperson, Yadav said.

'Now, the country has changed, and Pakistan is given a forceful reply,' he said, adding that Air Force officer Abhinandan was caught in Pakistan, but they sent him back to the country without even discussing the issue with anyone.

The country's prestige has increased after Narendra Modi took over as prime minister. India is the third most powerful country in the world, which entered the territory of the country and gave the reply.

Centre does not make a difference: Pradhan

Human Resources and Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Modi-led government did not make any difference to anyone.

The BJP does not have a government in any southern state; the centre gives them all support, Pradhan said.

In the past 12 years, the country has seen stability, he said.

The BJP's state in-charge, Mahendra Singh, and state party president, Hemant Khandelwal, also addressed the press conference.