Papaya Seeds Found Mixed With Black Pepper At Sagar Gaire As FDA Inspects Major Restaurants In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) carried out an inspection at eating joints on Monday and found deficiencies in them. The FDA, which comes under the Department of Public Health and Medical Education, issued instructions for improvement and served a notice concerning deficiencies found at Hotel Ranjit Lake View.

Samples of ghee and red-coloured gravy were collected from Babu Ki Kutiya, while a sample of black pepper and a sample of Fari/Farari white powder pack were collected from Sagar Gaire Restaurant.

At Hotel Ranjit Lake View, dustbins were found uncovered and the drainage system was found inadequate. A need for proper maintenance was observed, while a frying wok (kadhai) was found to be blackened. A notice was issued to its management.

Babu Ki Kutiya (BK Foods Hospitality) was inspected to assess the food safety and hygiene standards. Samples of the food items, ghee and red-coloured gravy were collected.

Besides, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India licence display was not found at a prominent location. Records regarding medical check-ups/medical fitness were unavailable.

Food Safety Training & Certification certificates were not found available. A complaint register was not found available. Water potability report was not found available.

At Sagar Gaire Restaurant (Mata Mandir), papaya seeds were found mixed with black pepper. A legal sample of black pepper and a sample of Fari/Farari white powder pack were collected.

Besides, the kitchen was found open towards the street side. Medical check-up/medical fitness records of the working staff were unavailable. Dustbins were found uncovered.

Leakage was observed in the storage room, creating a risk of food contamination. Proper and organised storage of food items was not observed in the cold storage.

Food items were kept uncovered. Pest control records were not provided. A Water potability report was not provided. Storage of food items with misbranded packaging was observed.