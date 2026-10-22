Pantry Vendors Attack 22-Year-Old Passenger At Rani Kamlapati Station In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old passenger was beaten up by pantry vendors aboard the Delhi-Bengaluru Duronto Express at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on Tuesday evening. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case and detained three suspects for questioning.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the train arrived at Rani Kamlapati station. Armaan Khan, a resident of Bengaluru, was travelling in an AC coach and was stepping out to buy milk when he found the way blocked by pantry vendors loading food items on the train.

When Khan objected, an argument broke out between him and the vendors. The dispute escalated, following which around six people allegedly pulled him down from the coach and assaulted him, causing chaos on the platform. Passengers present at the spot recorded the incident on their mobile phones and uploaded the video on social media, which went viral.

Rani Kamlapati GRP police station in-charge Amit Sharma said the complainant had initially lodged an FIR at Amla following the incident. The case diary was later transferred to Rani Kamlapati GRP, where the case was formally registered. Three suspects have been detained for questioning, while efforts are underway to identify and trace the other assailants.