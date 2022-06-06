Panna: Two cars collide in district; six die, two sustain severe injuries

Representative Photo |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six persons died and two sustained severe injuries in a massive road accident in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh on late Monday evening.

According to reports, the incident occurred between a Bolero and an Alto car on Chitrakoot road, three kilometres away from Paharikhera locality of the district.

According to the sources, among those who died reportedly four persons belonged to Panna district and two persons belonged to Manikpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started investigation into the matter.

(more details awaited)



