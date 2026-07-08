 Panna To Get New Fire Station Near Collectorate On Two-Acre Government Land
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPanna To Get New Fire Station Near Collectorate On Two-Acre Government Land

Panna To Get New Fire Station Near Collectorate On Two-Acre Government Land

In any emergency, the fire engines had to pass through alleys of the city to reach their destinations, which often resulted in delays and caused road accidents. Keeping this in mind, chairperson of Nagar Palika, Vishnu Meena Pandey, demanded the government allot land for the construction of a fire station outside the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 09, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
Panna To Get New Fire Station Near Collectorate On Two-Acre Government Land
Panna To Get New Fire Station Near Collectorate On Two-Acre Government Land | FP photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The government has allotted two acres a few meters away from the collectorate near the pass road for construction of a fire station, official sources said.

The sub-divisional officer of the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Limited from Chhatarpur reached Panna with his team to inspect the area.

A team from the Nagar Palika also visited the site and demarcated the land together with officials of the company which got the contract for the job.

According to sources, the present fire station is on the premises of the Nagar Palika in the city.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Uniform Civil Code From July, Lays Foundation Stone Of Syama Prasad...
MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Uniform Civil Code From July, Lays Foundation Stone Of Syama Prasad...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source