Panna To Get New Fire Station Near Collectorate On Two-Acre Government Land | FP photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The government has allotted two acres a few meters away from the collectorate near the pass road for construction of a fire station, official sources said.

The sub-divisional officer of the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Limited from Chhatarpur reached Panna with his team to inspect the area.

A team from the Nagar Palika also visited the site and demarcated the land together with officials of the company which got the contract for the job.

According to sources, the present fire station is on the premises of the Nagar Palika in the city.