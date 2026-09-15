Panic Grips Locals As Two Cheetahs Flee Kuno National Park, Hunt Cow In Sheopur Village

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Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Two cheetahs from Kuno National Park entered a village in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh and killed a cow, creating panic among local residents. The incident was reported from Tiktoli village in the Sesai Pura area. The cheetah sighting in Sheopur left villagers shocked, with many people moving towards their homes and other safer places.

According to information, the two cheetahs in Sheopur came out of Kuno National Park and entered the limits of Tiktoli village. After reaching the village, the Kuno cheetahs attacked a cow and killed it.

Panic spread across the village as residents feared that the cheetahs could move further into the populated area. The incident has raised concerns among villagers living near Kuno National Park.

After being informed about the incident, a team from the Forest Department reached the spot. Officials started monitoring the movement of the Kuno National Park cheetahs and began efforts to track their location.

The forest team is keeping a close watch on the animals and is trying to safely move them away from the populated area. Officials have also asked villagers to remain alert and avoid going near the cheetah in Tiktoli village.

Residents are particularly worried that the animals could return to the village in search of another animal to hunt. The Forest Department is also checking the route taken by the cheetahs entering the village and tracking their movement after the cow was killed.

Kuno National Park is home to African cheetahs brought to India under the cheetah reintroduction project. Cheetahs have previously been seen moving outside the park and into nearby forest and village areas while searching for prey.

Following the latest Sheopur cheetah news, forest officials have increased monitoring around Tiktoli village. Their main focus is to ensure that the two cheetahs are moved safely back towards the forest without causing harm to the animals or local residents.

For now, villagers have been advised to stay alert and avoid moving towards areas where the Kuno cheetahs may be present.