Pakistan Feeds GPS-Tagged Female Cinereous Vulture Released By Van Vihar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The GPS-tagged female cinereous vulture from Van Vihar is recuperating at Changa Manga Vulture Captive Breeding Centre in Pakistan. "Forest officials in Pakistan informed us that vulture is suffering from muscle injury and is being given supplementary food," Van Vihar Director Vijay Kumar told Free Press.

It is likely to recover fully within a fortnight, after which a decision will be taken on releasing it into the open so that it can resume its journey towards its country of origin in Central Asia. Meanwhile, the GPS device fitted on its back is missing and has not yet been traced.

Sources said that, through World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India, discussions are underway with WWF Pakistan on whether a GPS device can be supplied and fitted on the vulture so that its movement can be monitored.

The vulture was released into the open at Halali Dam area in Raisen on March 30. After a few days, it flew to Rajasthan and from there crossed the border into Pakistan. It was injured during a severe hailstorm that occurred in Khanewal and Multan districts of Pakistan on April 7.