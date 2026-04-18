Painting Contractor Murdered In Bhopal's Kolar, One Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old painting contractor was stabbed to death in Damkheda under Kolar police station limits on Friday night by a group of men over an old rivalry.

The victim Nikhil Sitole was standing outside his house in A-sector Sarvadharm Damkheda at about 9.30 pm when Dhanu, Govind, Ashish, Jugal and Gannu arrived and launched a sudden attack while repeatedly stabbing him. After the assault, the accused fled while brandishing weapons and issuing threats.

Police officials said the murder was a fallout of ongoing tension between the victim and the accused who were earlier his friends. Nikhil had distanced himself due to their alleged involvement in criminal activities and had been openly opposing their behaviour in the neighbourhood.

Earlier that evening, the accused had allegedly confronted and threatened Nikhil.

Family members rushed Nikhil to a hospital in a critical condition but he succumbed to injuries during treatment in the early hours on Saturday. Police sources said he suffered multiple deep stab wounds on the abdomen, legs and hands with severe internal injuries.

The accused are reportedly history-sheeters and had recently been released from jail in connection with an attempted murder case. Residents alleged that they frequently create terror in the area and targeted those who opposed them.

Police earlier registered a case of attempted murder based on preliminary information. However, after Nikhil s death, sections related to murder have been added in the FIR. Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said accused Dhannu had been arrested and efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accused.