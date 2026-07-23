Painkiller Turns Poison; Buprenorphine Abuse Spreads In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Buprenorphine, a powerful opioid injection used in hospitals to treat severe pain and opioid dependence, is increasingly being misused as an intoxicant, with police investigations revealing its growing addiction among labourers, homeless people and youths from economically weaker sections because it is affordable for them.

Piplani police two days ago arrested Daksh Yadav and Ballu Kuchbundiya. Police seized 40 Buprenorphine injection vials, 40 Avil injections and 50 needles.

During questioning, investigators found that the suspects were selling a combination of Buprenorphine and Avil injections for Rs 100 to Rs 150 per dose.

The drug solution is injected directly into the body using syringes and addicts claim that a single dose can keep them intoxicated for up to three days, leaving the body numb.

According to police officials, the addiction has spread rapidly in slum settlements and among people living along roadsides and railway tracks. They said the substance is particularly popular among labourers and youths from weaker sections because of its low cost.

Sub-Inspector Santosh Raghuwanshi said, Supply chain led to Uttar Pradesh, where a distributor is allegedly connected to local dealers in Bhopal through Telegram channels.

Investigators found that the supplier personally delivers consignments after receiving orders and is also in contact with several other dealers in the city. Police are now trying to trace the main distributor to identify the source of the network.

Experts said Buprenorphine is prescribed to manage severe pain after surgeries, cancer-related pain and opioid addiction by reducing withdrawal symptoms. However, police officials said that despite its medical use, the drug is regulated under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and cannot be sold or consumed without a valid medical prescription.

Earlier seizure

On July 19, Chhola Mandir police arrested a woman peddler, identified as Rani Kuchbundiya, and seized 44 Buprenorphine injections and 44 Avil injections from her possession. On April 9, Hanumanganj police arrested Rahul Mishra and seized a total of 385 injections from his bag. These included 130 unidentified injections and 255 Buprenorphine injections.

Fatal overdose case

Two days ago, Akshay, a youth from Kolar, died of an overdose of the same injection. Police investigation revealed that Akshay had been admitted to a de-addiction programme while in jail. However, after his release, he reportedly resumed using the injection as an intoxicant.