Padma Shri Awards To 4 From Madhya Pradesh, Meet Those Who Have Done Us Proud

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, Omprakash Sharma (Ujjain), Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit (Dhar), Kaluram Bamaniya (Dewas) and Satendra Singh Lohiya (Bhind), who belong to Madhya Pradesh, have been selected for Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, for 2024. Here is their brief profile.

It is recognition of all artistes, musicians

Omprakash Sharma |

Omprakash Sharma, 86, has dedicated over seven decades of his life to promoting Mach, a 200-year-old traditional dance drama of Malwa region. He has penned scripts for Mach theatre production and adapted Sanskrit plays in Mach style. As an educator, he trained students at NSD, New Delhi, and Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal. Hailing from a humble background, he learned Mach from his father at Ustaad Kaluram Mach Akhada.

"After preserving Mach for decades, receiving this award feels like this recognition is not of me alone but of all artistes and musicians," Sharma said. He said his grandfather and father used to perform Mach. “I began performing Mach at the age of 10," Sharma added.

Blessings of my Gurus

Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit |

Born in Chandodiya village in Dhar district, Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit, 80, is known for well-researched writings. At present, he lives in Ujjain and has been continuously writing on literature and culture in Sanskrit, Hindi and Malwi. He worked as a director, Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth, Ujjain, for 10 years, and a professor at Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, in Hindi, Sanskrit and Ancient History for 38 years.

He has published more than 100 books and over 50 dramas. He has also written a Sanskrit drama, Samarth Vikramaditya. His play, Kalidas Charitam, has been staged in Sanskrit, Hindi and Malwi. He has received Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award for his contribution to scholarship in Indian theatre. “It is blessings of my Gurus. I never hoped for this,” he said.

Fruit of hard work

Kaluram Bamaniya |

Kaluram Bamaniya, 54, hails from Pardeshipura village in Tonkkhurd tehsil of Dewas district. He has been singing Kabir bhajans along with bhajans of Mirabai and Gorakhnath in Malwi dialect for several years. He believes that Kabir spoke about universal love and life. He has performed at concerts including Kabir Festival organised by Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Nepal, in 2009. He has also received Tulsi Samman and Bheraji Samman in 2022.

“I feel lucky to get the award. This is a fruit of my hard work. My grandfather and father used to sing Kabir at village chaupal. I learnt from them,” he added.

Can’t express in words

Satendra Singh Lohiya |

Born in Gata village of Bhind district, Satendra Singh Lohiya, 35, is Asia’s first para swimmer to cross English Channel. He has 70% permanent disability in legs. He started swimming in 2007 and since then he has participated in 7 national and 3 international para swimming championships. He has won 20 medals in national contest, which includes five gold medals.

Posted in GST department in Indore, he said he had been applying for award for four years. “Government must have seen my work and then decided to give award. All credit goes to my parents, family and friends. I can’t express this happiness in words, I can only feel it,” he added.