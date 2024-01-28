 Bhopal: Central America’s Dance Enthrals Audience
39th Lokrang at Ravindra Bhawan, folk, tribal dance of 12 states of country performed.

Updated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Latin, Samba, Retro, Fiesta and Carnival dance of Central America, presented by artistes from Brazil, were one of the major attractions at the open stage of Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday evening.

It was part of the second-day of the five-day 39th Lokrang, organised by the Culture Department to mark Republic Day.

Latin, the dance that gets the audience grooving, lifts off the siesta, like a commencement act. Samba, an upbeat dance form from Brazil, with energetic hip rolls and jumps. Retro dance describes the origin of the carnival theme that hailed in Central America. Fiesta, the dance is for the arrival of the lords and nobles to celebrate their greatness and appreciation. Carnival dance is performed to celebrate life and let loose, this dance form took off in the medical ages in Europe and made its way to.

Besides, folk and tribal dances of 12 states of the country were performed under Dharohar, which attracted the audience. They included Dewari dance from Khajuraho, Raas Dandiya from Gujarat, Tapet Gullu from Andhra Pradesh, Dholu Kunitha dance from Karnataka, Panthi dance from Chhattisgarh, Songi mask dance from Maharashtra, Gudumbaja dance from Dindori, MP etc.. Dewari dance is performed on Ram Navami from village to village.

A dance drama ‘Sant Raidas’, based on the philosophy of the 13th century poet Raidas was held on inaugural day which enthralled the audience a lot. Film and theatre artist Govind Namdev from Mumbai and theatre actor Ramchandra Singh essayed the role of narrators and Sant Raidas in the dance drama. It was presented by around 100 artistes at the open-air stage of the Bhawan. The stage is themed on Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi.

