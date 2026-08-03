Overheard In Bhopal: Times They Are a-Changin…, Officer’s transfer, Rumour spread & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Times They Are a-Changin…

Mantralaya experiences changing times these days. The officers have started competing with one another in calling the Bade Sahib dynamic. An IAS officer happens to be part of it. During the tenure of the former chief minister, the officer called the then Bade Sahib, the most dynamic officer in the state bureaucracy. About the former Bade Sahib, the officer used to say he had surpassed his peers in making decisions. Times changed, and a madam assumed the office of Bade Sahib. Then most of the officers disapproved of Madam's way of working, but Sahib often commended her. The previous Bade Sahib took over. He used to say an officer, like Bade Sahib, rarely existed and had more exposure than any of his colleagues. Now, he heaps praises on the new Bade Sahib. He says that after the new Bade Sahib assumed office, the style of working in Mantralaya changed, and the administration under his leadership would make quick decisions. Soon after a new boss takes over, Sahib starts praising him. He suddenly finds many qualities in the new boss.

Hanuman

The previous Bade Sahib gave the title of 'Hanuman ji' to an officer before relinquishing his office. Citing the name of the officer, Bade Sahib likened him to 'Hanuman Ji' because he efficiently completed each assignment. In the past two and a half years, the government handed over difficult tasks to the officer, which required hard work to complete them. But he finished those tasks to the satisfaction of the higher-ups. Yet, two important assignments remain unfinished. Both wanted them to complete. The drafts of these two projects stand ready, and, if completed, they may be an achievement for the new Bade Sahib. Both the previous Bade Sahib and the officer worked hard to complete the tasks. But they remain incomplete. For his hard work, the previous boss gave him a posting to a place of his choice before leaving the office. But the officer will be in the department for one and a half years.

Officer’s transfer

The transfer of a woman officer surprised many of her colleagues. But someone played an important role behind her transfer. She worked in a district as a collector. Everyone expected that the government would transfer her to a large district. In a recent administrative reshuffle, the government shifted her to another place. Her husband, also an IAS officer, wields influence. He played an important role in shifting her to the place where Sahib also wants to go. The officer holds an important position in the state capital, but he wishes to stay with his family. The officer had previously tried to secure a posting in this place. Now, after having his wife transferred, he, too, will get himself posted there. About the officer, people say he will be the collector of the city where he works, in the coming days.

Rumour spread

A rumour had spread before the government released a transfer list that an officer got a posting as a commissioner to a division. The rumour spread to such an extent that he received congratulatory messages on his phone. People began to make posts on social media about Sahib's appointment as commissioner. The people in the division where the rumour about his posting spread said the head of state had sent an officer of his choice. But when the government released the transfer list, it did not contain his name for posting to the division. After the release of the list, officials speculated whether the stories about his posting to the division amounted to mere canards or someone had blocked his posting. Such speculations continue. The government did not transfer the officer, for he handled an important project. So goes the saying. Regarding the officer, they remark that he works on any assignment with sincerity.

Administering oath

An IPS officer administering an oath in the day and the happenings in the late evening during the farmers' agitation have sparked discussions. The police have launched an anti-drug campaign across the state. Sahib leads the drive in his town. The officer administered an oath to many farmers during the agitation to shun any kind of addiction. He continued to advise the youths to keep away from drugs, liquor, and smoking. During the agitation, he scolded anyone smoking cigarettes or bidis. He carried out the anti-addiction drive throughout the day, but the atmosphere changed in the evening when the farmers reached the Roshanpura Square. The farmers, who he administered an oath to in the day, got lost in intoxication in the evening and troubled the policemen until late in the night. The cops could not rain lathi blows on them. So, they had to convince the drunk farmers to return home -- peacefully.

Changes ahead

Administrative reshuffle began after the change of the head of state. And in the process, the government plans to shift a woman collector to the state capital. Out of 17 women collectors, only 13 remained after the government recently released transfer lists. Now, the government mulls over transferring the female officer and has begun to search for her replacement. Her husband, an IPS officer, works in the state capital. In such a situation, his wife may get a posting in an important department. Discussions about her transfer have been continuing for six months. But the government cannot shift her in a hurry from the district because of political issues. Since she has become a senior officer now, the government plans to bring her back from the district.