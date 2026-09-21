Overheard In Bhopal: Sahib’s Wait Continues, Problems Of PS, Transfer Order Changed & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Sahib’s wait continues

Several days have passed since the officer approached the influential person for his work, hoping to get his work done in a few hours. A month has passed since he used his connections, but the matter stayed immobile. Now, Sahib remains upset. He thinks that despite using such a big shot, if he fails to solve small matter, how will he get his big aspirations fulfilled? The higher-ups in the government are not ready to accept the work for which the officer used his clout. People in the corridors of power fear that if the higher-ups approve the work, a major scam may crop up. Now, the government has started finding a way to honour the recommendations as well as to keep Sahib's wishes unfulfilled. In this situation, the stories about Sahib's wrong deeds have begun to unfold. But he knows how to get out of such a mess.

Problems of PS

The state government has recently launched a scheme, which has put a principal secretary in trouble. The scheme has developed a problem soon after its launch. When several discussions took place about the scheme, the PS never spoke about the problems in its implementation. The officer also refrained from trying to remove the snags before its execution. By the time the government realised that the employees, for whom the scheme was designed, were against it, it was too late. The problem with the state government stems from the fact that if it fails to carry out the scheme properly, it might lose face in front of the centre. Other than the department which carries out the project, the PS has the charge of another department. Sahib feels lest the government should be put out with him for the scheme. The officer has begun to mount pressure on his subordinates to evade the problem.

Setting eyes

There are discussions that a commissioner of an important department may be transferred. The transfer list issued earlier contained Sahib’s name, but because of the circumstances, the higher-ups removed it from the list. Some officers have set their eyes on the post the commissioner holds due to the chances of his transfer. An officer, posted in an important department, craves the post. Now, Sahib holds two positions. But he prepares to leave both positions to join the post the commissioner holds. He informed the higher-ups about his interests in joining the post. The officer looks after a task concerned with the department. Everyone likes the officer. In this situation, the government may transfer him to the position. Similarly, another IAS officer also wants his transfer to the place. The higher-ups decided to send him to the department some time ago, but they changed the transfer list at the eleventh hour. Now, Sahib has started making efforts for his transfer to the position again.

Mal Hai To Taal Hai!

Sahib has found an opportunity to make money through underhanded dealings after a long time. Sahib also does not leave any opportunity to fleece money. When Sahib joined the department, the officers remained confused about his mood. The officers of the department felt the boss might act against them. Sahib then called a senior officer of the department to his cabin and made everything clear to him. The officer handles the system of the department. He remains responsible for keeping the minister of the department and high-ranking officers in good humour. The officer became active after receiving signals from Sahib. He began to send money to Sahib. A message has percolated down the lines to the employees that they should send money to keep the new Sahib happy. Some problems have cropped up in the field, but the lower-rank officers are mounting pressure to lay their hands on lucre.

Transfer order changed

Changes in the transfer order of a secretary-rank IAS officer have ignited discussions. Changes have suddenly made the officer powerful. Now, he has two departments. According to the transfer order, Sahib has been posted as secretary to two departments. According to the transfer order, he has become the secretary of two departments. Together with the position of secretary, he got the charge of commissioner. When the transfer list was out, Sahib realised that it had not brought any significant change to his previous posting. Sahib then met the head of the administration. Afterwards, the government issued an order, giving the responsibilities of two departments to the secretary, withdrawing charges from the principal secretaries of two departments. Now, the secretary has the full power of two departments. So, he remains happy. Suppliers take interest in one of the departments. But, in the process, one department has got two secretaries. Other than Sahib, the government has already posted another secretary in the department. Now, the government may have to post the officer to another place.

Division without IG

A long time has passed since an IG of a division has retired, but the government has not appointed anyone there, which stirred up a discussion among the police officials. Afterwards, an IG retired from another division, and the government posted an officer there. But the position, which had fallen vacant earlier, remains unfulfilled. The police officials discuss whether the government could not select an officer for the division or whether there may have been some other reasons for not appointing an IG there. An IPS officer intends to join the division. He continues to make efforts for posting but without success. Appointing someone as an IG to the division is difficult because before transferring an officer there, the government needs to figure out his relationship with two leaders. This factor also prevents the government from posting an IG to the division. People in the corridors of power say that an IPS officer comes in the way of posting an IG in that place.