Overheard In Bhopal: Religious Tilt, Searching For Officer, In Trouble & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Love For Missionaries, Drug Addiction, Smart Act & More | Representative Image

Kaagaz Ka Khel!

The dialogue of a principal secretary (PS) has become popular among some suppliers these days. Many suppliers queue up outside his office for their work. Sahib, too, has a team through which the suppliers get work. Whenever a supplier meets him, he says everything in the day-to-day functioning of the government depends on how one gives a twist to what is written on papers, which he calls ‘Kagaaz Ka Khel'. He tells the suppliers that Kagaaz Ka Khel is just the other name of the give-and-take approach.

Those who have been working with Sahib for a long time know how to interpret his dialogue, but the newcomers fail to understand it. Through his double-meaning expressions, Sahib tells the suppliers that if they want to get an order, they should bring papers with Gandhi’s photos, which signify currency notes. Many officers of the department are feeling harassed because of his demand for carrots. Earlier, Sahib took 10 to 15 per cent for passing an order. Now, he demands between 20 per cent and 25 per cent for the same. The rates Sahib charges are weighing heavy on suppliers. To meet Sahib’s demands, many of them compromise on the quality of items.

Searching for officer

The state government has again begun to search for an officer for an important department. The department has seen nearly half a dozen officers since the government formation. The officer posted in the department has been on leave for a long time because of his illness. People in the corridors of power say he may extend leave. The officer was not interested in joining the department. Now, the government is planning to post another officer there.

The government is mulling over the names of two additional chief secretaries (ACSs) for posting there. Besides two ACSs, the government is considering the name of a principal secretary for transferring to the department. At present, the department has become unattractive to the officers. So, nobody wants to go there. Earlier, an officer had been there for three and a half years, but this time, the government is set to create a record of sorts in the appointment of officers to the department.

Won’t change!

An officer and his wife have resolved to stick to their conduct. They think it is their right to misbehave with their colleagues, seniors, and juniors. Many people observed this kind of conduct in a recent meeting. Two senior officers were discussing an issue, and each was putting up his points.

Meanwhile, Madam jumped into the argument and tried to prove both lacked information about the topic they were discussing. Her way of talking and the words she had used to put forth her reasons surprised everyone present in the meeting. This is not the first time that such an incident took place. On some earlier occasions, too, she tried to show that her colleagues do not know anything. Sahib is also sailing on the same boat. He, too, misbehaves with other officers. After a recent meeting, the bureaucracy discussed how the government tolerates the duo despite their rudeness. People in the corridors of power say the higher-ups should send them to the revenue board for some time.

Keep mobile out

A promoted officer, who does not hold an important position, has made a rule for those coming to meet him. This rule is being discussed. Those who meet him are told to keep their mobile phones out before entering his office. Such a rule is in vogue in the office of the governor and chief minister. But a junior officer initiating such a rule has sparked discussions among those who meet him.

The rule is strictly applied to the suppliers who visit the department. People in the corridors also discuss what kind of deals the officer does so that he tells the people meeting him to keep their mobile phones out. It is also said Sahib fears lest someone should record his conversations. The officer, once posted in two districts as collectors, courted controversies. Because of some reason, the government removed him from one of the districts. Afterwards, he was sent to the loop line in the state capital.

In trouble

A department is in trouble because of a woman IPS officer. There are reports that Madam had to dispose of a file related to an important person, but she kept the work pending. A man close to the important person requested her to do the work. But she did not listen to him. When the other officers of the department came to know of it, they also requested her to move the file.

She was also told that the higher-ups in the government would decide the case, but she should dispose of the file from her end. Still, Madam ignored their advice. When the officer kept the file pending for a long time, the important person lost his cool and created troubles for the department with his remarks. The action taken by the important person worried many officials of the department. But it was not the first case that Madam kept away from disposing of. Her wayward style of working caused troubles for many officials. Yet, nobody could act against her.

Religious tilt

The government removed an officer for helping the missionaries. Some BJP leaders complained to the government that the officer is taking backhanders and using the money to promote his religion. Now, a similar situation has come to light regarding another officer. The officer held a department where people came and willingly gave money to him. Sahib, too, often, sends those who come to meet him to people who are associated with his religion.

The officer strictly follows his religion. His religious faith is different from that of the government, and yet, he always gets postings in important departments. In the past, the officer was also involved, though indirectly, in a controversy connected to a department. The dispute is yet to end. About this officer, people in the corridors of power say that although he maintains a low profile, he is involved in all those offstage deals for which others are defamed.