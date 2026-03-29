Overheard In Bhopal: Love For Missionaries, Drug Addiction, Smart Act & More | Representative Image

Waiting for transfer list

Many IAS officers are waiting for the release of the transfer list. They expected that once the SIR work was over, the transfer list would be out. But one month has passed since the SIR work ended, but the transfer list is yet to come out. The officers, expecting important positions in the upcoming administrative reshuffle, are keen to know when the government will issue it.

However keen the officers may be about the release of the transfer list, people in the corridors of power murmur that the head of state and Bade Sahib differ from each other over a few names of bureaucrats for transfer. The proposal for re-appointment of an officer, who was transferred from the position of a collector to the same post again, has spawned differences between the two. In the same way, their opinions over the posting of two other officers diverge.

The head of state is unhappy with the performance of some officers, and he wants to bring them to Mantralaya. They differ over such issues. Ergo, because of such differences between them, the government has put off the release of the transfer list until the new financial year.

Love for missionaries

A collector’s love for missionaries has drawn public attention in a district. People say the officer is an expert in making offstage deals. He made a lot of money through back-alley bargaining during his previous posting in a district, but he is not doing anything different from what he was doing earlier. What is more, he loves his religion. The officer himself takes the sweetener for any work, or he gives it to those working for missionary organisations.

Giving money, which he makes through crooked deals, to the missionaries is gradually going public. Those who have handed over money to the missionaries have begun to inform the BJP’s local leaders about it. Sahib has befriended a minister and a legislator of the ruling party. The officer barely gives any importance to any other leaders.

Such leaders are sending the message of his love for missionaries to the ruling party leaders in the state capital. The government may shift him from the district in the upcoming administrative reshuffle. He may be shifted to Mantralaya and asked to sit in a department.

Search is on

The government is searching for two retired IAS officers. The head of state has returned the file regarding the appointment of the chairman of the Electricity Regulatory Commission. The file for appointing the head of the commission had been lying with him for a long time. The file sent to him contained the recommendations for the appointment of a retired IAS officer to the post. He mulled over the file for a long time and returned it without approval.

The government will again think over the name of a retired officer for appointment to the commission. This has again given an opportunity to those who are in the race for the post of chairman of the commission. What is more, the government needs to appoint the chairman of an authority. So, it is deliberating over the issue before selecting an officer for the authority. The retired officer, who was previously holding the position, did not resign from the post against the government’s wishes. So, the government is ruminating about the name of a retired officer for appointment to the authority.

The work for shortlisting the names for appointment to both positions is underway. As well as pleasing the head of state, the retired officers vying for the positions are making efforts through the functionaries of the BJP’s mother organisation.

Drug addiction

The government is gathering information about a woman officer. There is no complaint about her style of working. The feedback the government has received about her from the district is up to scratch, and there is no charge of financial irregularities against the officer. The higher-ups in the government have come to know that she is a drug addict as well as an alcoholic. There are whispers in the corridors of power that she consumes liquor and takes drugs.

The higher-ups feel that she may create problems for the government because of her habits. In such a situation, the government wants to know whether she is involved in such activities or whether the reports about her are only canards. She is not the only officer whom the government is worried about, but there is a group of officers who are involved in drug-related activities. There are reports that a drug party was held in the state capital when the service meet was underway.

Smart act

There are a few officers who make an impression of being upright, but they amass so much wealth that an officer maligned for taking sweetener cannot. Such is the condition of a senior IAS officer. Sahib has made an underhand deal at the end of the financial year. Through the deal, he laid his hands on a huge amount of hush money. For this, he kept an officer in front of him. The officer took money from some important people through this officer.

About this Sahib, people say he makes such deals to make money once or twice a year and remains strict with other officers for the rest of the time. The special thing about this officer is that, except for a few officers, he does not take money from others. He pays attention to the fact that he does not talk to the officers below a particular rank. This is the reason that he makes money and projects himself as an honest officer.

Mauke pe chauka!

A secretary-rank IAS officer seized a moment to make an offstage deal. In place of the officers who are on election duty, their colleagues have been given additional charges.

There were some works in the department of which the secretary-rank officer was given the additional charge. In those works, there were opportunities to make sweetener. When an officer of the department came to him with a file for disposal, Sahib told him that because he was holding an additional charge, he would not sign it. When the officer concerned returned from election duty, he would dispose of it. But as the officer cited some constraints because of the financial, Sahib said if he signed the file, he would take the bung. The amount should be the same as the actual boss of the department would have taken.

The secretary-rank officer also made it clear that he would not sign the file for peanuts. The officer of the department followed Sahib’s diktat. Now, Sahib is happy that he has at least got some benefits from the additional charge.