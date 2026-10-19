Overheard In Bhopal: Outstanding Payments, Efforts Continue, Officer Rehabilitated & More | Representative Image

Outstanding payments

The head of state recently met a senior lawyer in Delhi to discuss a court case concerning OBC reservation. The meeting, meant to discuss the OBC quota, soon changed its course. The lawyer handed over a list of the amount of fees outstanding against the state. The list consists of some cases for which the state kept his fees pending for nearly five years. The head of state sent the list from New Delhi itself to the top boss of the bureaucracy, directing him to pay the remaining fees to the lawyer. Afterwards, the officials began to prepare a list to pay the fees to the lawyer and his associates. The outstanding amount pertains mainly to four departments. The top boss directed the officers of the four departments to arrange for the fees of the lawyer, leaving all other work. The officers of the finance department, who generally hold up the work of others, also looked worried about the lawyer’s payments. The OBC quota appears helpful to the lawyer to get back his fees.

Hope on father-in-law

An IAS officer has seen ups and downs twice in his career. The government removed him from the post of collector for the second time. For the first time, the former head of the state shifted him from a district after receiving complaints. The administration sent him to the loop line. After the government formation, his father-in-law again got him appointed as collector through a powerful central leader. Everything went on smoothly. After his collectorship in a district, he got a posting in another district. But a recent agitation put him in a bind. He has lost his collectorship and remains in the loop again. The officer feels the government has wrongly shifted him this time. After the officer’s transfer, his father-in-law has again become active. Sahib’s father-in-law, an important figure of the ruling party, remains close to a central leader. People in the corridors of power say he will return to the mainstream administration after some time.

Efforts continue

A divisional commissioner wants to come back to the state capital. People in the corridors of power have started discussing his name for a posting in a department. An important person shows interest in the officer’s posting to this department. The government had to make a decision on the officer’s posting before releasing the recent transfer list. But the higher-ups put the officer’s name in the list of those whose transfers they held up for the future. When the officer became a commissioner, he kept on trying for some other position. A powerful officer then got in the way and had his name struck off the list for the important post. Ergo, he went to a division as a commissioner. This time, the person who has recommended his name for the post has two officers on the list. The person wants one of the officers close to him to get the position, but Sahib fears lest the other officer should get the post he aspires for.

In a blue mood

The transfer list has put a principal secretary (PS) in a blue mood. The officer expected the command of an important department. The officer got assurances from the higher-ups that he would receive an important assignment. Those close to the PS also whispered that Sahib would get a posting in an important department. The PS has been facing ups and downs for several years. Once, he used to get important postings. He has been passing through a difficult phase for a few years. He got postings in important departments, but he could not remain there. The government removed him for one reason or the other. Sahib has again used his clout to get a plum posting. A powerful officer works for him. Nevertheless, the PS has not yet given up hope even after the release of the transfer list, as the government has yet to post an officer to the department the PS has set his eye on. Against this backdrop, the officer continues to make efforts to reach his goal.

Officer rehabilitated

The government has finally rehabilitated a retired officer, though the position he obtained remains below his expectations. Nobody expected that Sahib would get a posting in such a place. The government mulled over posting the retired IAS officer in an important commission. The higher-ups also finalised his name. The government chose him after detailed scrutiny of all other names. The file containing his name reached the head of the state, but he withheld his consent after keeping the file in his office for several days. Afterwards, his name started making rounds for a position in an authority, but the head of state did not give approval. Now, the government posted him in a place. People in the corridors of power consider him efficient. So, his rehabilitation has delighted the officers. Two senior officers played an important role in the rehabilitation of the retired bureaucrat.

Two months more

A woman collector has had two more months. The government planned to transfer her to a department in the state capital. The higher-ups initially discussed a few names for transfer, but the head of state decided to let her stay where she was. The government would consider posting someone in place of her after two months. A union minister wants to appoint someone close to him as the collector of the district. Another powerful leader also wanted to shift an officer to the district. The head of the state wanted to send some other officer there. But the officer wants to go to some other district. The government wants an officer who, like the present woman collector, does not come under anybody’s influence. Against this backdrop, the government may mull over the issue afresh by the end of the current year or at the beginning of the New Year. People in the corridors also say the government may send only a woman officer to the district after the transfer of Madam on the grounds of political situation.