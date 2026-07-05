Overheard In Bhopal: Making Efforts, Lure Of Lucre, Using Opportunity, Empty Shop & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Making efforts

A senior IAS officer at the centre is keeping an eye on the position of the head of the state administration. The officer’s image is clean in the eyes of the central government, and he is heading an important department. He generally keeps away from lobbying for any position, but he is making efforts to head the state bureaucracy. There are reports that the officer is making efforts through a powerful person to get the top job. A few officers are supporting him. They are also encouraging the officer to try on his own to become the head of the state bureaucracy, but people in the corridors of power say that the government has yet to make any decision on appointing someone to the post. So, everyone is speculating about it. In this situation, those aspiring for the post are sparing no effort to get the most important job in the state administration. Sahib, sitting in Delhi, is also lobbying for it.

Lure of lucre

An officer, who held an insignificant position for a long time, has recently got a plum posting. People began to meet him soon after he took over the department. The government suppliers crowd around his office from the morning until sunset. They request him to allocate funds to districts. He recently joined the department. But many suppliers queue up outside his office, which has surprised his colleagues. People in the corridors of power say the officer has taken money in advance from suppliers in the name of allotting funds. He has not made any backhand deals for a long time. So, he is trying to make some quick money through under-the-table deals. The minister of the department has come to know about the advance money that the officer took from the suppliers. The minister, too, is known for taking bribes. So, he is identifying the suppliers who gave money to the officer so that he may extort money from them.

Using opportunity

A young IAS officer has rendered the maxim — make hay while the sun shines —into reality. The collector of the district where he is posted was transferred. The officer, posted in the district in place of the collector, was taking time to join there for some government work. Because of the delay, the young officer was given the charge. Soon after assuming the charge, the officer became active, and he disposed of the land-related work, which the other officers could not muster courage to deal with. So, he made a lot of money through shady land deals after joining the office. The officer, who got a posting to the district, did not initially know anything about it. He learned that before he joined the district, several dubious deals had taken place. Sahib is sifting through the files, which may cause trouble for the young IAS officer.

Empty shop

The government has recently posted an officer to a corporation who was waiting for an opportunity for a long time to make money through underhand deals. The enthusiasm with which the officer joined the corporation is ebbing. Immediately after assuming duty in the corporation, he indirectly took feedback from his subordinates about the system of making underhand deals. Most of the officials informed Sahib that the officer previously posted to the corporation had made all such deals and collected the money. There is no opportunity to make a single penny in the corporation until next year. Sahib joined the corporation with high hopes, but he feels there is nothing for him. The officer, posted to the department earlier, knew all the tactics of making offstage deals. Before leaving the corporation, he had appropriated all the money and told the officials not to give a single penny due to him to the new officer. The officials working for the corporation are acquainted with Sahib's influence. They visit his home to settle the previous accounts. On the other hand, the new officer is upset.

Hopes dashed

The hopes of retired IAS officers for a particular post may implode. The position is important for retired bureaucrats. The government plans to appoint a person to the post lying vacant for a few months. Until now, the government has appointed retired IAS officers to the position. But it plans to set aside the tradition and appoint someone from the non-IAS category. A committee is set up for the appointment. In this situation, the plans are afoot to appoint a person of the government's choice to the post. Many IAS officers have been keeping an eye on the post for a long time. The IAS officers who have retired and who are on the verge of retirement are keen to join the position. The officers think once they fail to lay their hands on the position, they will never get it.

Fed up with officer

The employees of a department are fed up with a senior IAS officer. Even the bank officials are unhappy with him. Senior officers do not generally visit a bank for work. They send their subordinates or assistants. There are a few officers who get their work done through mobile phones. But the officer himself goes to a bank. His entry into the office makes the staffers tense. So long as the officer remains in the bank, he dresses down every employee, including the managers. He pulls them up for a lack of cleanliness on the bank premises and slow movements of the server. It often happens that many officials go out as soon as they see the IAS officer enter the bank premises. They return to their chairs when he leaves the office. Regarding this officer, people in the corridors of power say that because he is frustrated, he pours out his anger on others for trivial reasons.

Nitendra Sharma