Overheard In Bhopal: Keeping An Eye, Caught In A Bind, Worried About Collector & More | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Keeping an eye

After the appointment of a senior officer as head of the state bureaucracy, discussions about the extension of the tenure of his services have started. The bureaucracy remains sure of his extension. Now, they are discussing whether he will get an extension for six months like his other predecessors, or whether it will be for one year, as happened in the case of the previous head of the bureaucracy. Such discussions intensified after Bade Sahib shifted his bungalow. Officers say as the officer received signals from the higher-ups about an extension of his tenure, he changed the government bungalow. Amidst the discussions, an officer retiring next year makes efforts to become head of the bureaucracy after Bade Sahib's retirement. He has started lobbying for the position in Delhi. He spends most of his time in the national capital. The officer is making efforts on all three fronts - Political, administrative and corporate.

Caught in a bind

A senior officer has complicated things for a former minister and a retired officer posted in an organisation. Both seek extension of their tenure. They aspire to remain in their present positions to enjoy the fruits of power. On the other hand, the senior officer thinks the work for which the government appointed both has ended. Thus, the senior officer thinks extending their tenures defies any logic. Now, the issue has reached the higher-ups. Because the case is political, the top bosses search for a solution that helps the former minister remain in his position and the senior officer keep his intention intact. The senior officer wants the former minister to prepare the report for which the government appointed him. Now, the former minister and the retired officer make efforts to retain their positions even after submitting the report.

Worried about collector

A minister feels troubled about a collector of a district. He works in the minister’s home district. Whenever the minister goes to his office, the collector makes him sit and does his work. The minister’s objection to the collector’s conduct has failed to have any impact on the latter. The minister feels the collector ignores him. So, he complained to the head of state about the collector’s behaviour. The Big Boss’s advice to the collector to mould his conduct has had little impact on him. The collector’s attitude has forced the minister to adopt a strong stand. Now, he mounts pressure on the government to shift the collector from the district. The officer concerned had already picked a similar fight with a few politicians during his posting in another district. At a meeting, all politicians remained present, but the officer stayed away from it. Back then, a minister warned the officer of taking action. But the government appointed him as collector.

Making efforts

A secretary-rank officer has again started making efforts to get posting in an important department. He remains in the loop line for a long time. The government ignored him some time ago. It has allotted him an unimportant department. Sahib has started making efforts to get a plum posting. He wants the government to post him as commissioner in a division. A commissioner of a division recently retired. Similarly, a female commissioner of a division strives for a transfer to another place. She wants a posting in the state capital. In this situation, the officer strives for a posting in one of the two divisions. After the formation of the new government, the officer got a plum posting, but he failed to stick to that position. Now, he clarifies to people in an important place that the mistakes he made will not recur. He only intends to go to an important department.

Bade Sahib Angry

The head of the state bureaucracy fumes with rage against an IAS officer working in an important department. Bade Sahib possesses some information about the irregularities he commits. Plus, the officer lacks sincerity. Bade Sahib has also received a tip-off that an officer of the department, functioning under the IAS officer, commits irregularities under the latter’s patronage. After taking over as head of the state bureaucracy, he requested the head of state to remove the officer from the department. Because the Big Boss has links with the IAS officer, he barely pays any attention to the advice to remove him. The clever officer knows how to keep everyone happy. He has, however, failed to impress Bade Sahib. Because of Bade Sahib’s anger, the officer will not remain in his position for a long time. Admittedly, many officers remain in the queue to join the position the officer now holds. Everyone strives to get a posting to the department through their clout.

Innovative style!

A collector of a district has adopted an innovative style to make money through underhand dealings. He has suborned some YouTubers. When the officer carries out raids on any organisation, he keeps a few Youtubers with him. The YouTubers give publicity to the incident. Afterwards, the collector begins to shake down the organisation he raids. The collector terrorises the unscrupulous traders and extracts money from them. He recently carried out two such operations. The officer extracted carrots from the traders after conducting the raids. The businessmen of the district remain worried about Sahib’s way of shaking them down. But to make money, Sahib has befriended such people that may harm him in the future. The problem with the officer remains that another Sahib has adopted the same tactics to extort money from traders. As a result, both have picked a fight over the issue.