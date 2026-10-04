Bhopal Cyber Fraud: AI Voice Cloning Scam Dupes Security Guard Of ₹35,000 | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a suspected case of AI-enabled cyber fraud, a 50-year-old security guard from the TT Nagar area was cheated of nearly Rs 35,000 after a cybercriminal impersonated his friend by mimicking his voice.

The fraudster reportedly exploited the victim’s trust to persuade him to transfer money through a QR code. TT Nagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to reports, the victim, Niket Malviya, a security guard residing in Banganga, received a call from an unidentified person on Sep 30.

The caller spoke in a voice that sounded like that of his friend and claimed to urgently need Rs 15,000. He also sent a QR code for the money transfer.

Convinced by the familiar voice, Malviya transferred Rs 5,000 to the account linked to the QR code. The following day, he transferred another Rs 10,000 after receiving a further request.

The caller contacted him again and asked for Rs 20,000 more, which the victim transferred to the same QR code.

When Malviya contacted his friend on his actual mobile number the next day to ask when the money would be returned, he was shocked to learn that his friend had neither called him nor asked for any money.