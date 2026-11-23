Overheard In Bhopal: Files Pigeonholed, Dumping Yard, Unhappy MD, Wheel Of Time & More | Representative Image

Files pigeonholed

Many officers have the habit of sitting on files. In contrast, a commissioner of an important department remains ahead of his counterparts, he sleeps over them. Sahib has reportedly pigeonholed over 250 dossiers connected to the department. The government has to make a decision on those important files because Sahib prefers hedging to choosing. Some time ago, the government posted a female officer to the department in a position, which is higher than the rank of the commissioner. She advised the commissioner to make a decision on the files and forward them. She advised him that instead of keeping the files pending, he should clear them. People in the corridors of power say the commissioner holds back files, fearing allegations. Together with fear, confusion haunts him so much that he dithers on disposing of a file. Because of his indecisiveness, the administration previously shifted him from an important department. He, however, created the same situation for himself in his present place of work.

In a tight spot

An analysis by a young IAS officer has deepened the difficulties for a department. The department got an analysis done through the young officer. A senior officer spoke several things about the department in a presentation on the basis of the analysis. Afterwards, a probe agency stepped into the case after the senior officer’s statement. Now, the agency has sought information from the department, which dithers on giving any data. The probe agency has started sending letters to the department. The situation has forced the officers of the department to set up a committee to prepare a proper report from their side. The officials of the department confront a difficult situation, not knowing what to do. As they wanted to know from the young officer about the basis of his analysis, he began to waver. The purchase of two items raised a storm in the case. Nevertheless, nothing of this sort happened. Now, the young officer keeps his lips sealed over the issue.

Dumping yard

An important department has turned into a dumping ground. The government has always posted officers to the department on the basis of their competence. A few recent postings have, however, surprised the bureaucracy and the officials of the department. But now, the officers, drawing the government’s ire, get postings in the department. The government removed a collector from a district and posted him there. The administration removed another collector after receiving complaints against him from a few politicians of the district. He, too, got a posting to the department. The story continued. When a woman IAS officer displeased the higher-ups, they transferred her to the same place of work where her colleagues had already landed. Because of frequent transfers, the branch has seven bureaucrats. Other than the bureaucrats, it has several departmental officers. Two IAS officers have no work. People in the corridors of power say the government plans to send them somewhere, giving them additional charges.

Unhappy MD

A tug-of-war continues between the chairman of a corporation and its managing director. The MD thinks the chairman takes his share of carrots from the officers of the corporation. People in the corridors of power say the chairman dusted off some cases against a few officials and took the payola by bullying them. The officers expressed their agony to the MD. They said to their boss that the chairman had directed them to hand over all backhanders to him and not anyone else. On one hand, the MD avoids a set-to with the chairman. On the other hand, he remains unhappy about the financial loss. The MD has instructed the officers not to nick his share of payola. Most of the officers posted in the corporation remain corrupt, but pressure from the chairman and the MD has rattled them. As a result, the officers have started committing irregularities to meet the demands of the chairman and the MD.

Seeking rehabilitation

An about-to-retire promoted IAS officer wants rehabilitation. He retires next year. The government needs to appoint someone to a position in the department where Sahib works and wants the government to appoint him to the position. The officer had strong clout after the formation of the government. He got postings in important positions, but the higher-ups sent him to the loop line afterwards. He encountered challenges to come out of the loop line. He may have got off the loop line and joined the mainstream administration, but the chances of the head of state giving his nod for the officer’s rehabilitation remain slim. This happens because the person, who wins the confidence of the head of state, gets rehabilitated without any efforts. In a recent case, the cabinet has approved the rehabilitation of a secretary-rank officer even before his retirement. The officer will work as an OSD in the CM’s Secretariat from December 1.

Wheel of time

“Waqt rehta Nahin hain tik kar, aadat iski bhi aadmi si hain… (Time never remains at one place; it possesses human grace….)” These lines of Guljar Sahib indicate the reality of life. A man gets respect as long as he holds power. These philosophical lines especially fit the officers of administrative services. A retired chief secretary, who remained popular during his tenure in office, recently passed away. He held an important position even after his retirement for a long time. He was such an officer who had a long association with many of his counterparts, but only three serving officers remained present during his funeral. People in the corridors of power say, besides the three officers, only a few retired officers participated in the funeral. Many officers who worked with him and those who knew him kept away from the funeral ceremony. A few officers participated in the prayer meeting, and many stayed away from it. Likewise, many serving officers did not attend the funeral ceremony of a senior officer who was recently murdered.

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