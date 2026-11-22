Bhopal Society Caretaker, Three Others Accused Of Brutally Beating Stray Dog, Tying Its Legs And Mouth With Ropes | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of alleged cruelty against a stray dog has come to light at Riviera Town Society under Kamla Nagar police station limits. A resident has accused the society's caretaker and three others of brutally beating a dog and attempting to throw it in a drain.

The complainant, Suchandana Gupta, submitted a written complaint to the police, seeking action against those involved. She also handed over video footage related to the incident as evidence.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Friday, when some society employees allegedly beat a dog with sticks. They then tied all four of its legs and its mouth with plastic and nylon ropes. The dog tried to hide under a vehicle but was dragged out.

The complainant alleged that four people, led by the society caretaker, were preparing to throw the dog in a drain. She also informed the police that a four-month-old puppy had been missing.

She alleged that several dogs had gone missing from the society over the past many years. Gupta claimed that some society members have threatened and verbally abused her for feeding dogs.

She has sought action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, besides an inquiry into the role of society management members. Sub-inspector (SI) Sanjay Verma said the complaint was being investigated.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!