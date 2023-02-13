Overheard in Bhopal: Eye on iPad and mask of honesty

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Conversations over the posting of an officer to an important position are going on in the corridors of power. A few people are trying to ferret out the reasons behind giving him a responsible position. Actually, it is his fifth posting after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed the government. He has been shifted from every department for some reasons or the other. The officer had to be shifted either for his bitter relationship with the minister of the department concerned or for his lack of rapport with other officials. Nevertheless, the officer has always got an important department after his transfer. He has been given a more important position this time than he had. People are, however, unable to assess the officer’s special qualities that may have forced the administration to give him as important a position as he is holding now. After his posting, some of his deeds have come to light. Otherwise also, the officer’s background indicates he may create problems for the government in the coming days.

No objection please!

Many officials are fed up with the principal secretary (PS) of a department these days. He is putting objections to all the files sent to him. People say the PS is unable to take decisions on various issues. He recently objected to a project of a businessman who is close to the government. Hacked off with the PS, the businessman complained to the higher-ups. Afterwards, the officer was told to clear the files instead of putting objections. At the time of his posting to the department, people said he would create problems for the government. The department, where the PS is working for, is important for the ruling dispensation. Therefore, his attitude towards work may trouble the ruling party. If he does not change his style of working, he may be removed from the department before the elections.

Eye on iPad

Many in the police department are keeping an eye on the iPad of a senior IPS officer. The transfer of IPS officers has been pending for a long time. His iPad has a list containing the names of those officers who are likely to be transferred. A few of them, lobbying for good postings, are trying to lay their hands on the transfer list before it is out. Once when senior officers got transfer lists typed through their clerical staff, a few could sniff out their places of posting before the lists were out because of their contacts. Now that Sahib himself types out the transfer list on his iPad, the names of officers proposed for shifting remain under a veil of secrecy. There are canards that the present transfer list will be the longest one before the assembly elections. As the government is making the list, it is keeping in mind the ensuing assembly election in the state. Ergo, many officers are trying to get their names included in it. Such officers feel if they fail to get field posting now, they have to wait for the next transfer list that is likely to come out after the elections.

Jan Sanghi collector

A collector of an important district in the state is trying to project himself as an officer with the ideology of the Jan Sangh. His grandfather had been a minister during the rule of the Jan Sangh. So, whosoever tries to show their political inclination towards the Jan Sangh, he simply tells them he, too, is an old Jan Sanghi. As there are many influential politicians in the district where he is posted, the collector is taking every step with caution. Even he behaves carefully with each person he meets. Otherwise also, his political background has helped him get good positions. At a time when many IAS officers are waiting for posting to important departments, he and his wife have got collectorship of key districts. Another Sahib has played his political cards well, though his wife is not on good terms with an influential politician from the district where she is posted. Now, it is to be seen how long the couple remains in the district.

Mask of honesty

Many officers are chin wagging about a deal done by a principal secretary (PS). A lot of people were doing the rounds of his office to get the contract for a project. Other than contacting the PS, many people also approached the minister of the department to get the project. Finally, a firm got the work after it entered into a deal with the PS. Once the deal was done, the conditions of the tender were made according to the demands of the company that hit the bull’s-eye. The deal has fetched a lot of brass to the officer. For him, this was not the only deal. The pacts he has so far entered into are many. Despite making money through underhand dealings, there are barely any allegations against the officer because of his connections. Nor has he ever been in the soup for his wrong deeds. Not only that, Sahib has taken all the steps to validate his ill-gotten wealth. He is investing a huge amount of brass in a big industrial house as well as working for a big project. Now, it is to be seen when his dubious deals come to light, and his mask of honesty falls.

Lady waiting for luck

Lady luck may smile on a female senior IAS officer in the coming days. She may become the Chief Secretary (CS), though for some time. After the present CS got six months’ extension, it was thought that the noise over the coveted post had died down. People in the corridors of power feel the present CS may get an extension for another six months. Ergo, they feel the new CS will be appointed in October this year. For that reason, madam may be lucky to get that most-sought-after position. The poll code, likely to be in place in October, will compel the government to appoint the senior-most officer as CS. Against this backdrop, the Election Commission will put its seal on the name of this officer for the coveted post. It is also heard that an officer who is on deputation to the Centre yearns for returning to the state as CS. Now, it is to be seen on whom Lady Luck smiles.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)