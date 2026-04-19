Overheard In Bhopal: European Style, Keeping An Eye, Sahib’s Secret Calls, Troublesome Duo, Controversy Again & More

Overheard In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman IAS officer has tangled with her colleagues over an issue even before a dispute she had with her counterparts at a meeting settled down. Madam differed from her colleagues over a probe. When the issue came up before the cabinet, she stuck to her point.

The minister of the department and senior officers tried to convince her, but she stood her ground. Her attitude indicated that she was not born to make mistakes. To avoid further disputes with Madam, the minister and officers forwarded the case to the head of state.

The incident at the cabinet meeting surprised the officers that Madam did not change even after raising a fuss at a meeting four days ago. The minister of the department is also sharp and pulled up Madam for some issues, but she was not ready to understand the issues. Now, the officers avoid participating in a meeting with Madam because of her recalcitrant attitude.

European style

Media people are discussing the dialogue of a collector of an important district during his first interaction with them. If the officer implements what he said during the interaction with media people, it will be difficult for him to remain in the district for a long time.

When someone complained to the officer that he did not take phone calls, he said that in European countries, nobody took a call after the office hours at 6pm. So there is nothing wrong with refusing a call.

In the district, where Sahib is posted, a collector is required to receive even late-night calls. In the places where Sahib was previously posted, nobody paid any attention to his style of working.

As the people will monitor his functioning in his present place of posting, Sahib’s style of working may weigh heavily on him. There are many stories about officer, so he has to change his style of working.

Keeping an eye

A department, which is important for the government, will be vacant because an officer is going on deputation. As the department is handling some important projects, it has become important.

Once the officer goes, the government will post someone there. Three IAS officers are keen to join the place. A principal secretary (PS) is making efforts to go there. The PS previously tried to join the department, but his efforts failed. Now, he is again trying to join the department, which another PS has set his eyes on.

At present, the officer is working for a less important department. He is keen to go there because of the big projects. In the same way, a secretary-rank officer is trying to join the department.

Sahib’s secret calls

An IAS officer’s continuous talking on the phone has vexed the employees of his department. Whenever he begins to talk, it continues for an hour. The problem with those working with Sahib is that he does not let anyone enter his cabin during the phon thisDame Fortune smiles

Many bureaucrats make efforts for rehabilitation after retirement, but people in the corridors of power are discussing the fortune of a retired IAS officer. When he retired, he said he would not settle in the state capital and went to another city.

But Dame Fortune smiled on him, and the government called him back from the city to give him a position. Four years have passed since he took over the job.

The extension of his service for another year has aroused envy among other officers; in fact, Sahib has won the confidence of an important person whom he has impressed with his uprightness and style of working. But the officer may face a problem because the tenure of the important person is going to end soon.

The officer does not know whether the office where he is working will exist or not after the important person goes. Thus, once this person goes, Sahib’s tenure may also end.

Troublesome duo

Troubles in an important government department, where all is not well, are set to increase. The officials of the department are fed up with a woman officer. It is because of her that they are facing several problems. Now, the government has posted another woman officer there from another department after she stirred up some controversies.

Thus, she is unhappy with her posting. Regarding these two officers, people in the corridors of power say they may not get along, causing further troubles for the department. The staffers are worried because there is no senior officer to see how they function.

The top bosses in the government have come to know that these two women officers may kick up a fuss in the coming days. So, they are searching for a solution to the problem by sending a senior officer who can control the duo.

Controversy again!

e-chat session. If Sahib’s mobile phone rings at a meeting, he goes to the bathroom or to an isolated corner to respond to the call. The officials of the department want to unveil the mystery behind his talking secretly for such a long time.

They have begun to enquire about the person the officer talks to; in fact, he is in trouble these days. As his efforts to get a plum posting have failed, he is in a dilemma over whether he stays in the state or goes to the central government on deputation.