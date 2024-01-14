Overheard In Bhopal: About Pressure for posting, Unhappy officer & Others

Overheard In Bhopal |

Confusion prevails

The bureaucrats find themselves rattling on the return of a senior officer from the Centre to the state. When the officers talk about whether the Central Government has forced him to return to the state or it has sent him back for a higher position, they get their wires crossed. Many are trying to solve this puzzle. It is true that the officer thinks he has become the senior-most officer in the state after his return. He feels that because an in-charge chief secretary (CS) is running the bureaucracy, he will easily get that post. However sure he may be, the chances of his hitting the bull’s-eye are dim. There are whispers that the officer is very close to a former chief minister of the Congress. He dreamt of becoming the CS, should the Congress have formed a government. Ergo if he becomes the CS, everyone will be surprised.

In a flat spin

Removal of a principal secretary (PS) from an important position to the loop line seems to have sent him in to a flat spin. The PS is averse to going to the new place of posting, but the chances of his remaining on the same position as he is holding now look bleak. A leader of the BJP is a relative of this officer, but that came to naught; for, the leader has been side-lined. This is the reason why the leader’s recommendations for keeping the PS on the same post have hardly had any impact on the administration. Now, the PS is seeking the help of senior leaders of the ruling party that he may get relief from the muddle he is in. Many stories have come to light after his shifting. The PS is saying that he has been removed, because he acted against some officials involved in wrongdoings. It is, however, true that his unceremonious removal has jolted the bureaucracy.

Pressure for posting

A minister’s pressure on the government for posting a collector in an important district is being talked about. Because the officer was posted as collector in the home district of the minister, his counterpart was removed from there. The minister, with his influence in the government, has posted this ‘promotee’ officer in this important district. The minister’s act has, however, caused anger to another minister who wanted to send an officer of his choice to that important district. There are murmurs about the transfer of this ‘promotee’ officer as collector in the district. The officer, in fact, belongs to the district which has suddenly become very important in the state. The script for the former collector’s removal was written during the Chief Minister’s trip to the district. Many stories behind the transfer of this collector had been going on for months.

Unhappy officer

An about-to-retire officer is unhappy after he has been made the commissioner of two divisions. He is unable to understand the reasons for sending him to the division, though he is about to retire. The officer’s posting has led to the sudden removal of the commissioner of the division. In trying to remove the previous commissioner, the government proposed the name of the about-to-retire officer who was heading two important departments. One of the departments was of his choice and he had a lot of influence there. He was also meeting his other purposes. There are reports that this officer is reluctant to work in the division, besides because there will be a wedding ceremony in his family, he cannot pay attention to work. Sahib, an expert in political manipulations, wants to return to the department by using his clout.

Big investment

A young IAS officer has made a lot of investment in a project launched by a big business house. The officer collected the money in the past few years. Because he is young, it is clear that he has made a huge amount of dough very fast. The officer, who got a plum posting, was hand in glove with the minister of the department and made a lot of money. When the Model Code of Conduct was in force, the smart officer even consumed the minister’s share of brass. Sahib tactfully invested the money in business during the assembly election. However smart he may be, a few people have come to know of his deeds, and there are reports that he still has a huge sum of money, which he wishes to invest in the projects launched by another businessman.

Money returned

An IAS officer, who was holding an important position, is returning the money he took from some people through an agent. The money was taken for giving some benefits to those from whom it was taken. When Sahib failed to work out one case, he thought he would be able to see to it after the election. Immediately after the election, because his difficulties increased, he had no other way but to return the money. Sahib took a huge amount of money in advance to deal with another case which, too, went out of his hand. Now, Sahib is returning the money with a heavy heart. The officer has been removed from the position only because of his greed for money. What happened was that Sahib took a carrot for doing some work. When the close aide of the person – from whom he took it came to power – Sahib went to the loop line.