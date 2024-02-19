Overheard In Bhopal

Up the creek

The coming days may not augur well for a retired bureaucrat. The government’s decision to remove the retired officer from a position was conveyed to him, but because he is sticking to his chair, a conflict between him and the government has begun. The government has also resolved to remove him and started sifting through his old dossiers, the decisions he took before retirement and some cases connected to his personal life. The government has mustered some facts that may trouble him. Because of these cases, he will not only lose his chair but also his reputation. On a previous occasion, the government removed the officer who had been working on the post that the retired bureaucrat is holding. Ergo Sahib’s well-wishers have advised him not to enter into a fight with the government and gracefully quit the post. Nonetheless, many officers are watching whether he resigns on his own or picks a fight with the government.

Anti-incumbency

Any ruling dispensation generally faces anti-incumbency, but a female senior bureaucrat has fallen prey to it. Before this senior IAS officer was given an important position, she used to command respect from her colleagues, most of whom she had good relations with. But the situation has changed. Her relations with her colleagues are souring with each passing day, and the senior officers have begun to avoid her. The officers do not seem to be taking kindly to the way she is behaving with them at meetings. The Madam never fails to impose that she is at the summit of the administration. She wants to create an atmosphere as an officer – previously holding the same position – had tried to do, but her efforts have fallen through. The stories of her arrogance, reverberating the corridors of power, may throw a spanner in her plans.

Efforts for posting

An about-to-retire IPS officer is trying to get posted in one of the two inquiry agencies. He is especially making efforts to join a statutory organisation for which he has used his political clout, because he is desirous of working in the organisation before retirement. The officer seems to have convinced the government about it, but a Bada Sahib working there is not ready to accept him. Not only that, the Bada Sahib advised the government against shifting him to the organisation. The government, too, has scruples about transferring the IPS officer to the organisation against the Bada Sahib’s wishes. The IPS officer has been trying to go to another probe agency for a long time. He took a crack at going to the agency a year ago, but every time he tries to get the post of his choice, the wheel of fortune moves the opposite direction.

Dil Mange More!

An IAS officer is not happy even after getting a plum posting – though he had to toil for it. Despite holding an important position, he thinks he is incurring loss. One can make a lot of money through the cases coming to the department, but Sahib has been told not to take any decision on his own, and that he should entertain only those cases he receives from the higher-ups. Sahib got a dressing-down from his seniors for trying to work out a few cases on his own. Afterwards he got scared. The officer who joined the department by using clout in the administration looks worried. Sahib is making a few extra bucks from the cases he receives, but the amount of cabbage he wanted to grow before joining the department is eluding him. He is getting only 10-20 per cent of the money he wanted to purloin.

Upset officer

An IPS officer is reportedly upset, though he is holding an important position. He has been given an important assignment in the same city where he was working. His problem is that he wanted to stick to the same position that did not cause tension to him besides there was a scope for working. The post the officer is holding gives him more tension than it did previously. What is more, the opportunities for working in the present department have decreased, and there is political pressure on him. He has to listen to every politician, and if he fails, the person gets angry with him. In fact, the government was ready to transfer another IPS officer who wished to join the department, but because a leader of the BJP was opposed to him, the government had to shift the officer unwilling to join the department. Although he informed the higher-ups about his unwillingness to go to the department, he was transferred there.

Picking a fight

A woman IAS officer is not on good terms with most of her colleagues because of her waywardness. Although she is in trouble, she never thinks twice before picking a fight with the top bosses. The officer has two departments, but she never attends the meetings of one of them. She also avoids attending the meetings – held by the minister of one of the departments – on some pretext or the other, and never easily does any work assigned to her. Likewise, she has tangy relations with a female minister of another department. She has scrapped some decisions of the minister. The ministers of both the departments have complained to the Chief Minister about her unruliness. What is more, the CM also does not like her. She was transferred from a department, because of her wilfulness. Yet if she does not change her attitude, she may be in trouble in the coming days.